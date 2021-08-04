Energy Alert
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould

Held photo day Wednesday morning at Ram Stadium.
Held photo day Wednesday morning at Ram Stadium.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rams were all dressed up with no place to go.

Paragould had their Media & Photo Day Wednesday morning. They showed off new all white uniforms for the new season. PHS is looking to take another step in the 5A East. They upset Forrest City 35-0 in 2020 and took the Bell Game to double overtime.

Paragould kicks off the season September 3rd at Rivercrest.

