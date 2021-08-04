2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Rams were all dressed up with no place to go.

Paragould had their Media & Photo Day Wednesday morning. They showed off new all white uniforms for the new season. PHS is looking to take another step in the 5A East. They upset Forrest City 35-0 in 2020 and took the Bell Game to double overtime.

Paragould kicks off the season September 3rd at Rivercrest.

