Active COVID-19 cases top 4,000 in Shelby County as Delta variant continues to spread

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 382 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. The county’s active case total is now at 4,383.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the SCHD has reported 107,286 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases along with 1,738 virus-related deaths.

Just as the county was seeing a dropoff in cases shortly after loosening virus restrictions, things picked back up again with the Delta variant spreading like wildfire.

State and local health officials say nearly all new cases are the Delta variant. And, in recent weeks, virus cases and deaths are among the unvaccinated.

The health department says 338,302 people are fully vaccinated in the area and over 10,000 vaccines have been reported within the last seven days.

The health department, joint task force and state leaders with the Tennessee Department of Health are urging Tennesseans to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

On Friday, August 30 health department data shows the county’s weekly COVID-19 positivity rate climbed up to 14.6%. The highest the rate has ever been was back in January when it climbed to 17.8%.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Lise D. Piercey says she believes things will continue to worsen over the next couple of weeks as the Delta variant continues to spread.

