Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher lands on CFPA National Performer of the Year watch list

Layne Hatcher had 4 passing touchdowns Thursday night as Arkansas State beat Georgia State 59-52.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher is getting some more national attention.

He’s one of 3 Sun Belt standouts on the watch list for the National Performer of the Year. The College Football Performance Awards hand out this trophy annually to the best player in FBS. Hatcher threw for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020. The pride of Pulaski Academy is already top 10 in A-State history in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total offense.

Hatcher is on the Maxwell Award watch list. He’s also #13 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top FBS starting quarterbacks. Hatcher served as a counselor this summer at the famed Manning Passing Academy.

The Red Wolves report for fall camp on Thursday, the first practice is Friday. The season opener is Saturday, September 4th vs. UCA. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium.

