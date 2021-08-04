Aug. 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Aug. 4. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s been three days since we last hit the 90s in Region 8 and that streak will continue today.

High pressure and northeast winds will keep the humidity respectable for a couple more days.

Expect highs in the mid-80s with a hazy sky.

We have a few comfortable evenings ahead of us, as well; lows will dip into the low 60s under clear skies.

Summer heat and humidity make a big comeback this weekend into early next week.

News Headlines

A Region 8 program has helped more than 600 children since it opened three years ago, but reduced government funding has it reaching out for help.

A year after extreme heat led to the death of a Region 8 football player, one coach is taking extra precautions this year with his team.

In the past five years, Jonesboro Unlimited has created a thousand jobs. Now, it wants to keep up that momentum and created 4,000 more.

