Catalytic converters stolen from school buses

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - An investigation into the theft of eight catalytic converters from school buses is underway in Cleburne County.

According to KATV, officials with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened between Thursday and Monday morning at the Community School of Cleburne County.

Sheriff Chris Brown said the average price for each catalytic converter stolen is estimated at nearly $1,200.

He believes that there could be more than one suspect involved.

“In order to get the catalytic converter, you’re gonna have to be under the vehicle, either with some kind of a hand saw and some serious time, or a battery-powered saw to get the thing off,” he said.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office will have more patrols at the schools in the county.

