Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves shines in NBA Summer League debut

SACRAMENTO (KAIT) - A Fast Break Friday Night star shined in his first game in the NBA Summer League.

Austin Reaves had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists and 1 steal Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Lakers. They fell to the Miami Heat 80-78. The Cedar Ridge alum was 4 of 7 from the field, 1 of 2 from 3 point range, and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe.

OFFICIAL: From Newark, Arkansas, to LA. Welcome, Austin! pic.twitter.com/OOE1TibIT2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 3, 2021

Reaves signed a two-way deal with the Lakers on Tuesday. He earned AP All-American and All-Big 12 honors this past season. He was the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in scoring (18.3 points), rebounds (5.5), and assists (4.6) in the same season.

The Lakers continue NBA Summer League play Wednesday vs. the host Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is at 10pm Central Time on ESPNU.

