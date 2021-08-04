Children’s Advocacy Center seeks financial help from local businesses

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville’s Children’s Advocacy Center has helped over 600 children from five counties since 2018, but due to receiving less funding from the government, they’re reaching out for help.

Over $100 thousand of funding from a Victims of Crime Act Grant is gone a huge obstacle for an organization that never stops.

“We have been asked to cut our budget by 40% this year,” said Steffanie Evans, executive director of Children’s Advocacy Center in Batesville. “So with that being the bulk of our income that we have, it’s really important now that we find some good sponsorships in our community.”

The CAC is asking five businesses to sponsor the center for five years.

Donating five thousand dollars each year, in exchange for their branding to be displayed on much of what the center does.

But even all of this won’t completely recover what the CAC is losing.

“We just want to serve as many kids as possible, so that’s the issue is we’re not able to serve as many kids.” Evans said.

Two businesses have already come to their aid, with Bad Boy Mowers and First Community Bank buying sponsorships.

The latter has helped the CAC since its inception.

“When somebody comes to us with a need in this community, we want to be one of the first ones to contribute and make commitments,” said Dale Cole, the CEO of First Community Bank. “When we do that it brings other people in the community to join us for that good cause.”

Evans said that she had to put off hiring two new positions, including a bilingual advocate.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.