Coach urges heat safety one year after player’s death

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been almost one year since the death of Hunter Midkiff, a Piggott High School football player who died from a heat stroke.

That has coaches, like Aaron Thornton of Harrisburg High School, urging their players to stay safe.

“You know, in our conference, we lost a kid last year, and it was tough, just not for Piggott but the whole conference and really the whole state of Arkansas. To see that and how quickly it can happen,” Thornton said. “You’re never really prepared for a situation like that, but you always want to do everything you can to prevent it as much as possible.”

Coach Thornton urged students to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks, pay attention to players and put safety as the first priority.

“The more that we can make awareness about our kids hydrating and making sure they’re safe, at the end of the day that’s why we all got into coaching because we care about kids, so no rep, no football game is really worth any more than that,” he said.

Thornton believes coaches need to take their players seriously.

“Being aware. Making sure that you’re paying attention to your athletes. When they’re tired, give them that break when they need it. Making sure that you’re taking care of them,” said Thornton. “There’s no rep worth a kid, so at the end of the day, we’ll get that rep back but let them get water when they need it.”

Samuel Moore is a junior and says his coach taught him skills on how to stay safe on and off the field.

“We’ve always been trying to take care of our bodies outside of football practice, just going to bed earlier, drinking plenty of water, staying away from energy drinks, all that stuff that will dehydrate us,” Moore said.

Thornton says to always have an ice bath on hand. Immersing them will save their life.

Pay attention to warning signs like fatigue, lack of energy, and inattention. If you think an athlete may be having a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

