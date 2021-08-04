Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic held for homeless population

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro HUB held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the homeless population during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled lunch pick-up.

With cases continuing to increase in Craighead County, HUB Director Kimberly Chase says the homeless population needs to be vaccinated as they are more susceptible to contracting the virus.

“They don’t have access to the healthcare that we do,” Chase said, “They are in groups and I’m afraid if one gets it, they all are going to get it.”

Those who chose to get vaccinated got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which Chase says would be easier for them to get without them having to worry about a second dose.

Four people showed up at the clinic for the shot, which was more than what the HUB had for their first clinic.

Chase expressed there is vaccination hesitancy in the homeless population that she wants to combat, which was why she chose to hold vaccine clinics at the hub.

“A lot of times, our population doesn’t fully trust medical, legal, [or] government agencies,” she said, “They’re doubtful. A lot of times they’ve received misinformation or no information at all.”

Click here to find a vaccine clinic in your area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
Jonesboro police confirmed it’s investigating what led to a stabbing in the East Johnson Avenue...
Police: Man hospitalized in stabbing and beating incident
Daily vaccination rates in Arkansas as of 8/3/21
Special session called amid growing COVID cases

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Heat safety
Coach urges heat safety one year after player’s death
Childhood COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in the Mid-South as lawmakers take on mask mandates
LeBonheur reports two more children have died from COVID-19 complications
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine