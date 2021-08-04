COVID-19 vaccine clinic held for homeless population

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro HUB held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the homeless population during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled lunch pick-up.

With cases continuing to increase in Craighead County, HUB Director Kimberly Chase says the homeless population needs to be vaccinated as they are more susceptible to contracting the virus.

“They don’t have access to the healthcare that we do,” Chase said, “They are in groups and I’m afraid if one gets it, they all are going to get it.”

Those who chose to get vaccinated got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which Chase says would be easier for them to get without them having to worry about a second dose.

Four people showed up at the clinic for the shot, which was more than what the HUB had for their first clinic.

Chase expressed there is vaccination hesitancy in the homeless population that she wants to combat, which was why she chose to hold vaccine clinics at the hub.

“A lot of times, our population doesn’t fully trust medical, legal, [or] government agencies,” she said, “They’re doubtful. A lot of times they’ve received misinformation or no information at all.”

Click here to find a vaccine clinic in your area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.