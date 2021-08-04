Energy Alert
JPS vaccine clinic brings in over 100 people

By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the new school year approaches, another vaccine clinic was underway Wednesday at Jonesboro High.

The principal says school officials are doing all they can to keep their students safe.

Over 120 students and their parents got vaccinated Wednesday at Jonesboro High School.

“I mean our kids are coming out. Our kids realize how important vaccines are, I think parents realize that. I think is a great step our school district community to offer here to school, said Dr. Brad Faught, principal at the high school.

Dr. Faught was very pleased with the number of people that showed up for the vaccine clinic.

The principal said having a clinic can help deal with cases.

“Our biggest problem having a regular school year is quarantine. More so than actual live cases, so if our kids are vaccinated, they won’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed and it just let’s have more of a normal school year,” said Faught.

He said that students’ safety is the biggest concern, every year.

Although he’s going into this school year as “normal” meaning no mask mandates and more students in the building he still prepares teachers for the unknown.

“They’re coming into a tough situation and you know we’ve gotta we gotta support them,” said Faught. “We’re going to be there them.”

A parent and student at JHS also got vaccinated Wednesday.

“So, I’m always masked up and in support of this young man here I have to protect him and I owe it to the entire community to protect them as well,” said Linda Spicer, mom of a JHS student-athlete.

Ty Spicer is a basketball player for JHS. He says most of his team is vaccinated and he wanted to do his part to continue playing his favorite sport.

Right now, school officials are working on a date to give out the second dose of the vaccine.

