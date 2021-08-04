New mural coming to Blytheville

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is in the process of working on a new mural for the downtown area.

According to Blytheville Parks and Recreation Director Cody Wyatt, the mural will be located “in a city-owned space where a dilapidated building was torn down 20 years ago just beside the Delta Gateway Museum.”

Wyatt says the mural is the first step to revitalizing the space, and adding the space will serve as a patio area with concessions and a stage for live music.

The Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission was rewarded with the grant money to fund the project, and Arkansas State University alumnus Cody Crittenden was the muralist.

The mural is expected to be completed by the weekend.

