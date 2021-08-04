Police search man involved in tire store burglary
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police ask for your help identifying a man who drove a white Chevy Impala to a tire store and allegedly stole items.
Police say the “nice young man in the shorts and dark T-shirt” and his accomplices took items from Plaza Tire, 1404 S Caraway Rd.
Those involved will face commercial burglary charges, along with theft greater than $5,000, criminal mischief 1st degree, and breaking or entering, according to JPD.
If you recognize the person in the above photo, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.
