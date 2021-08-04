Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police search man involved in tire store burglary

Jonesboro police are asking for your help in identifying a man who drove a white Chevy Impala...
Jonesboro police are asking for your help in identifying a man who drove a white Chevy Impala to a tire store and allegedly stole items.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police ask for your help identifying a man who drove a white Chevy Impala to a tire store and allegedly stole items.

Police say the “nice young man in the shorts and dark T-shirt” and his accomplices took items from Plaza Tire, 1404 S Caraway Rd.

Do you recognize this nice young man in the shorts and dark tshirt? He drove a white Chevy Impala to Plaza Tire in the...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Those involved will face commercial burglary charges, along with theft greater than $5,000, criminal mischief 1st degree, and breaking or entering, according to JPD.

If you recognize the person in the above photo, call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
Jonesboro police confirmed it’s investigating what led to a stabbing in the East Johnson Avenue...
Police: Man hospitalized in stabbing and beating incident
Daily vaccination rates in Arkansas as of 8/3/21
Special session called amid growing COVID cases

Latest News

A popular event honoring the life of Mississippi County native Johnny Cash returns virtually...
Tickets to go on sale for Virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
New plan to grow business in Jonesboro released
Children's Advocacy Center looks for sponsors
Children's Advocacy Center looks for sponsors