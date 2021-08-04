Police searching for West Memphis shooting suspect after 3-year-old shot

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police are searching for a man they say shot a 3-year-old girl Tuesday night on East Barton Avenue.

Investigators say two juvenile suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting and one other suspect, Keon Robinson, is still on the run.

Active felony warrants for Robinson’s arrest include first-degree battery and three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

If you have information on Robinson’s whereabouts, call West Memphis police at 901-553-2464. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

