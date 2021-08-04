Real-life pandemic heroes honored with their own Barbie doll

(CNN) - Mattel announced six new, one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls had been created to honor individuals leading the fight against COVID-19.

The dolls feature the likeness of several real-life women who have been monumental during the pandemic:

Amy O’Sullivan is a nurse who treated the first COVID-19 patient in Brooklyn and became ill herself.

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz is an Asian-American physician who helped fight racial bias and discrimination.

Professor Sarah Gilbert helped develop the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

Dr. Jacqueline Goes de Jesus led the genome sequencing of Brazil’s COVID-19 variant.

Dr. Kirby White developed a doctor’s gown that could be laundered and re-used.

The Barbie dolls are part of Mattel’s Thank You Heroes program. They are not available for purchase.

The company also announced that it was donating $5 for each Barbie doctor, nurse and paramedic doll from the regular line of the toys sold at Target.

The money will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

