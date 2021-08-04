Energy Alert
St. Louis Cardinals announce 2022 regular season schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2022 regular season schedule. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2022 regular season schedule.

See the full schedule online here.

The Home Opener will be Thursday, April 7 against Pittsburgh as part of a six-game homestand featuring four games with the Pirates (April 7, 9-11) and two games with the Kansas City Royals (April 12-13).

The Cardinals will open the 2022 season on the road with a three-game series at Pittsburgh starting on Thursday, March 31, followed by a two-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on April 4 and 6.

The 20-game interleague schedule features matchups with all five AL East opponents for the first time since the 2017 season.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

