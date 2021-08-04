Energy Alert
Suspect accused of shooting into victim’s bedroom

Devin Damon Reel, 26, Turrell Terroristic act, failure to appear-misdemeanor (8/4)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Crittenden County man with a terroristic act after Jonesboro police say he fired multiple shots into the air.

On May 25, police say 26-year-old Devin Damon Reel of Turrell went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Calion Street to retrieve his belongings.

While there, according to the affidavit, Reel and his ex-girlfriend began arguing.

“Devin went to the passenger’s side of the vehicle he was driving and retrieved a pistol,” the court documents stated. “Devin loaded the pistol and began firing rounds into the air while standing on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building.”

One bullet went through an exterior wall of a second-story apartment and entered the victim’s bedroom ceiling.

Police say Reel then fired more rounds into the air before leaving.

On Aug. 4, police arrested Reel and took him before Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler, who found probable cause to charge him and set his bond at $100,000 cash/surety.

Fowler also ordered Reel to have no contact with the victim, noting on the paperwork that Reel “does not live here.”

Reel is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center, awaiting arraignment on Sept. 30.

