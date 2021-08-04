Wes England named A-State Senior Associate AD for Development

Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Wednesday that Wes England has been named the Red Wolves’ Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development.

England comes to A-State after most recently spending the previous four years as Assistant Athletics Director for Development at UConn, where he also served as the Director of the Husky Athletic Fund.

“Wes has a strong background as an outstanding leader, strong communicator and proven fundraiser at both the collegiate and professional levels,” said Bowen. “His experience, as well as his engaging personality, will be a great asset for our athletics department and Red Wolves Foundation. Wes will be very visible in our community, and I’m excited for our Arkansas State fans to get to know him and his family.”

During his time with UConn, England helped elevate donations to the athletics department and overall donor counts to the highest levels in seven years. He was responsible for overseeing all premium seating areas, while also managing the outbound ticket sales and service team and external relationships to enhance the UConn game-day experience.

“Fundraising is critical for us at Arkansas State, and we will be very active meeting with current and prospective supporters, building relationships and communicating with our alumni, donors and fans,” said England. “I’m excited to be part of this outstanding athletics program under the leadership of Tom Bowen. I’m looking forward to working with everyone at A-State, and my family and I couldn’t be more excited about joining the wonderful Jonesboro community.”

England went to UConn after working for IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions in multiple roles from 2012-17. He was the Executive General Manager of Learfield’s NCAA Championships operation in Indianapolis from 2015-17, and prior to that was the General Manager for Learfield in its Auburn office. England was named the company’s Sales Trainer of the Year in 2015.

The Clarksville, Tenn., native worked for the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL) from 2004-12, including the final two years as the Director of Inside Sales. He worked his way up in the franchise after joining the team as an inside sales representative.

The Panthers won the “Stanley Cup of Business Award” from the Sports Business Journal in 2004-05, and England was the Panthers’ Employee of the Year in 2010. Prior to his eight-year stint in the NHL, he worked with the National Football League’s (NFL) Houston Texans from 2003-04 in its corporate sales office.

England graduated from the University of Houston with his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sports administration before going on to earn his master’s degree in sport management from the University of Connecticut. He and his wife, Jocelyn, have one daughter, Briley Mae.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.