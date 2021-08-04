Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified

Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Investigators in Northwest Arkansas arrested a woman after finding her mother mummified and wrapped in a newspaper.

According to KNWA, 54-year-old Geanee Pike is accused of living with 73-year-old Gloria Pike, her mother, and collecting social security disability money deposited into her mom’s account.

Several attempts were made to find Gloria after she was reported missing by her brother.

Geanee Pike did not consent to a home search and claimed she didn’t have access to her mother’s bank account or credit card, a preliminary report says.

Law enforcement subpoenaed Gloria Pike’s bank records and found a transaction on July 27 at the Dollar General in Lincoln and on store surveillance video from the store “positively identified Geanee Pike using her missing mother’s check card.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the home for financial identity fraud, and during the search, they located the body of a woman in a bed next to Geanee Pike’s bedroom.

The report says Geanee Pike said her mother died at the end of 2020 of natural causes but didn’t report it.

Police arrested Pike and took her to the Washington County Detention Center, where she faces charges of financial identity fraud and abuse of a corpse.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory is investigating the cause and manner of death and positive identification.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state also added 844 new cases and 42 more people died.
‘Hospitals are full’: Arkansas sets record in COVID admissions
Matthew Vericker, 26
Man arrested on fraud charges after picking up someone else’s prescription
Woman arrested on capital murder charge
Jonesboro police confirmed it’s investigating what led to a stabbing in the East Johnson Avenue...
Police: Man hospitalized in stabbing and beating incident
Daily vaccination rates in Arkansas as of 8/3/21
Special session called amid growing COVID cases

Latest News

Continued preseason practice Tuesday morning
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Brookland
Children's Advocacy Center looks for sponsors
Children’s Advocacy Center seeks financial help from local businesses
Jonesboro police are asking for your help in identifying a man who drove a white Chevy Impala...
Police search man involved in tire store burglary
A popular event honoring the life of Mississippi County native Johnny Cash returns virtually...
Tickets to go on sale for Virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival