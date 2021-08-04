Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified

LINCOLN, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - Investigators in Northwest Arkansas arrested a woman after finding her mother mummified and wrapped in a newspaper.

According to KNWA, 54-year-old Geanee Pike is accused of living with 73-year-old Gloria Pike, her mother, and collecting social security disability money deposited into her mom’s account.

Several attempts were made to find Gloria after she was reported missing by her brother.

Geanee Pike did not consent to a home search and claimed she didn’t have access to her mother’s bank account or credit card, a preliminary report says.

Law enforcement subpoenaed Gloria Pike’s bank records and found a transaction on July 27 at the Dollar General in Lincoln and on store surveillance video from the store “positively identified Geanee Pike using her missing mother’s check card.”

Police obtained a search warrant for the home for financial identity fraud, and during the search, they located the body of a woman in a bed next to Geanee Pike’s bedroom.

The report says Geanee Pike said her mother died at the end of 2020 of natural causes but didn’t report it.

Police arrested Pike and took her to the Washington County Detention Center, where she faces charges of financial identity fraud and abuse of a corpse.

The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory is investigating the cause and manner of death and positive identification.

