Woman arrested in forgery, theft case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman faces a court date after Jonesboro police say she deposited checks from a closed account and started withdrawing the money.

Laneshia Williams, 36, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 2 on suspicion of forgery-1st degree and theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 after an investigation by police.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a local bank after getting a call from an employee there.

The employee told police that Williams opened a bank account June 30, started writing the checks from the closed account, deposited money into an ATM and immediately withdrew the money, police said in the affidavit. Police believe Williams wrote 12 checks for about $11,000 on an account at another local bank, before the account was closed.

A $35,000 bond was set for Williams, who will be arraigned Sept. 30.

