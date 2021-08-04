Woman killed in trailer-truck collision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was injured in a tractor-trailer crash that left a woman dead.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, on U.S. Highway 65 in the Drew County town of Winchester.

Gregory Campbell, 24, of Luxora was westbound on State Highway 138 when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Campbell’s 2003 Saturn Ion struck the right side of a southbound 2021 Freightliner.

The crash killed Summer Thomas, 24, of Gould, who was a passenger in Campbell’s car.

Campbell and a minor passenger in his car suffered undisclosed injuries. They were taken to Delta Memorial Hospital along with the truck driver, 46-year-old Kerwin Stokes of Montgomery, Alabama, for treatment.

