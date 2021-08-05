ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the 2020-2021 school year set to begin in the coming days, COVID-19 is spreading through several Northeast Arkansas districts.

To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) has teamed up with the Department of Education to provide school district-level COVID-19 data.

Using information from the Department of Health, the maps and tables show the trends of new positive cases for each school district in the state.

The ACHI reported Thursday rates of 50 or more new infections per 10,000 residents in 140 districts. Of those, 16 districts had new infection rates of 100 or more per 10,000 residents.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, the following districts in Northeast Arkansas reported at least 50 new known infections:

Batesville

Bay

Brookland-rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Calico Rock

Cave City

Cedar Ridge

Cross County*

Greene County Tech

Harrisburg*

Highland*

Izard County Consolidated

Jonesboro

Marked Tree*

Marmaduke*

Melbourne

Nettleton*

Paragould

Rivercrest*

Riverside

Southside

Trumann

Valley View

Westside Consolidated

Wynne

