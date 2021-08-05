Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 140 districts across the...
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 140 districts across the state have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.(Arkansas Center for Health Improvement)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the 2020-2021 school year set to begin in the coming days, COVID-19 is spreading through several Northeast Arkansas districts.

To help parents ensure their child’s safety, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) has teamed up with the Department of Education to provide school district-level COVID-19 data.

Using information from the Department of Health, the maps and tables show the trends of new positive cases for each school district in the state.

The ACHI reported Thursday rates of 50 or more new infections per 10,000 residents in 140 districts. Of those, 16 districts had new infection rates of 100 or more per 10,000 residents.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, the following districts in Northeast Arkansas reported at least 50 new known infections:

  • Batesville
  • Bay
  • Brookland-rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  • Calico Rock
  • Cave City
  • Cedar Ridge
  • Cross County*
  • Greene County Tech
  • Harrisburg*
  • Highland*
  • Izard County Consolidated
  • Jonesboro
  • Marked Tree*
  • Marmaduke*
  • Melbourne
  • Nettleton*
  • Paragould
  • Rivercrest*
  • Riverside
  • Southside
  • Trumann
  • Valley View
  • Westside Consolidated
  • Wynne

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The suit will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday morning. KATV reported that an...
Report: Little Rock School Board to file suit over mask mandate ban
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19

Latest News

The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban
As hospitalizations in Arkansas reached a record-breaking number since March 2020, emergency...
Emergency departments see long wait times
Newport head football coach
FFN Extra: Newport head coach Mark Hindsley previews 2021 season
For the second year in a row, there will be no Beatles at the Ridge.
Beatles at the Ridge canceled again