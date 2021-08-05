AG Rutledge files suit in wire fraud hack case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday that she filed a lawsuit to seek to recoup nearly $55,000 taken in a reported wire fraud hack case.

According to a media release, Rutledge filed suit in Craighead County Circuit Court against JP Morgan Chase Bank on behalf of Nitrogen Solutions, LLC.

“A scam artist fraudulently hacked into email correspondence between Nitrogen Solutions LLC, a Jonesboro company, and Copper Tip Entergy Services USA LLC, a North Dakota company. The hackers infiltrated Nitrogen Solutions’s email system and sent fraudulent payment instructions to Copper Tip. Copper Tip’s employee believed they were wiring $55,072.58 to Nitrogen Solutions, however, the money was sent to a JP Morgan Chase Bank account set up by the scam artist,” Rutledge said.

The lawsuit alleges that the case was brought to “redress and restrain violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.”

Rutledge said her office got involved in the case after hearing from Nitrogen Solutions on the issue.

“When Nitrogen Solutions discovered it had not yet received the funds, it contacted Copper Tip and discovered the fraud. Nitrogen Solutions filed a complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s office where it was then discovered the scam artist had opened an account in a California resident’s name, who was completely unaware of the scam. Since neither Nitrogen Solutions nor Copper Tip were Chase customers, Chase refused to discuss the transaction with them. The lawsuit seeks an order allowing Chase Bank to immediately release the money to Nitrogen Solutions, the rightful owner,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge said people can call her office with consumer complaints at 800-482-8982.

