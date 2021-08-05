Aug. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Aug. 5. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s the nicest stretch of weather since Independence Day Weekend, featuring daily highs in the 80s and overnight lows near 60°F.

This streak comes to an end by the weekend, however, as summer heat and humidity make a big comeback.

Expect sunshine today but clouds roll in tonight ahead of a warm front. This system may produce a couple showers on Friday.

By this weekend, a strong ridge of high pressure expands overhead, leading to highs in the mid-90s.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Sales of a drug designed to treat worms in cattle is flying off the shelves as a COVID-19 cure, but doctors warn consumers the treatment could be extremely bad for your health.

Two teens are in custody while police search for a third suspected in the shooting of a three-year-old toddler.

On a day that Arkansas recorded nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, state lawmakers met but took no action on amending a bill dealing with masks in schools.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.