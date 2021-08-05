Beatles at the Ridge canceled again

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second year in a row, there will be no Beatles at the Ridge.

Josh Conlee, board chair of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, announced Thursday that the board had voted to cancel this year’s festival in the face of growing COVID concerns.

The festival was scheduled to begin Saturday, Sept. 18, in downtown Walnut Ridge. But, Conlee said the board determined the risks outweighed the benefits.

“The Chamber Board deemed the risk of holding the festival and potential to worsen the public emergency as too great to continue this year’s preparations,” he said in a statement to Region 8 News.

While they are disappointed, Conlee said the board was already making plans for next year’s festival.

“Due to the recent heightening of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout our region and state, the Lawrence County Chamber Board has voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 Beatles at the Ridge Festival originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021. The Chamber Board deemed the risk of holding the festival and potential to worsen the public emergency as too great to continue this year’s preparations. While this cancellation disappoints all of us, the Chamber Board remains committed to the event’s annual success with plans for next year’s Beatles at the Ridge Festival already underway. We look forward to seeing all of Lawrence County in 2022 and beyond.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also forced organizers to cancel last year’s festival.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the decision to cancel the 2020 event affected not only Walnut Ridge but all of Northeast Arkansas.

“A lot of the businesses in the area say it’s the busiest weekend they have all year long,” Snapp said at the time. “It’s a big decision when you’re talking about canceling a festival that’s led to the revitalization of the community.”

