College offers loan repayment assistance for graduates

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County college has started a new loan repayment assistance program for future graduates, if their income is low, following graduation.

Lyon College unveiled the program for new and incoming students, starting with the fall 2021 semester.

Students must sign up before Tuesday, Aug. 17 to take part in the program.

The college is the first in Arkansas to offer a loan repayment assistance program (LRAP).

The program is known as the “Lyon Pledge.”

It can help graduates repay federal student, parent PLUS, and private alternative loans if their income after graduation is below $43,000, according to a media release, and will do so until it exceeds that amount or until the loans are paid off.

To be eligible for the program, students must graduate from Lyon College, working a minimum of 30 hours a week, and have an income below $43,000.

The program is offered to Lyon College through Ardeo Education Solutions.

