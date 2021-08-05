Energy Alert
More Hot Weather on the Way

August 5th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Temperatures remain comfortable and humidity low overnight. We’ll start to feel humidity again Friday and Saturday as it becomes oppressive by early next week. Highs climb into the 90s and heat indices between 100-105 for most of next week. A quick-moving disturbance on Friday may increase rain chances a bit. Other than that, it’s just typical pop-up summer showers until further notice. Heat advisories may be needed for a few days next week. A front next Thursday Friday may bring slightly higher rain chances and a very small drop in temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

