Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FedEx plane dedication for St. Jude patient kicks off World Golf Championship

FedEx plane dedication for St. Jude patient kicks off World Golf Championship
FedEx plane dedication for St. Jude patient kicks off World Golf Championship((Source: WMC))
By Chris Luther
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golf is, of course, the main draw for the World Golf Championship, but a tremendous partnership between FedEx and St. Jude has helped make this tournament so special.

Thursday morning, an annual tradition kicked off the international event with FedEx honoring a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient named Kenzie with a FedEx feeder plane named just for her.

“How many people have airplanes named after them? So, it’s kind of like, it’s impossible,” Rick Shadyac, CEO of ALSAC said. “I’d love to have an airplane named after me, but that’s never going to happen. So, now it’s possible. That’s what St. Jude is all about, taking what’s possible and creating possibilities.”

This is the ninth FedEx plane named after a St. Jude patient.

FedEx representatives say these planes, just like the tournament itself, spread the word about St. Jude across the country.

“You’d be surprised where the airplane lands in New Mexico and somebody asks them about what the St. Jude child logo is and the name, and it gets them talking and next thing you know, maybe a donor and donate to St. Jude,” said Bill West, FedEx vice president of the Supplemental Air Office.

Kenzie was selected last year for the Purple Eagle Ceremony but had to wait until this year because of COVID-19. Kenzie, who is 17 years old, went through two and a half years of chemotherapy to defeat acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Now, she’s a high school senior with a 3.9 GPA and dreams of becoming a nurse at St. Jude.

“And man am I excited to see what she accomplishes,” Shadyac said. “She is an incredible young lady. The sky is the limit. The fact that she wants to be a nurse and give back to the mission that helped save her life, man that’s what it’s all about.”

“It’s a testament to the life-saving work that St. Jude does,” West said. “All nine of them are healthy and next year will be our 10th anniversary. And we’re hopeful we can bring all 10 of them back and celebrate.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Collier said that after Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero spoke last week about the...
Report: Mother takes child out of daycare due to Delta variant concerns
Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Wynne, according to Cross County...
Authorities investigating shooting in Wynne
“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cacoon of that safety of...
Counselor shares way to cope with grief and death
Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision. A mom is...
Student concerned about going back to school with health problems
School district provides free supplies for students