Health providers offer tips for children feeling anxious about school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first day of school always brings a lot of emotions, but the first day this year may add on more mixed feelings.

Students have been going back and forth between the virtual classroom and in-person classes. This year, many districts are moving back to more of a normal school year, which could cause anxiety for some students.

Social and separation anxiety are just a couple of things parents should look out for as we inch closer to school starting.

“You’re going to have kids they’re really excited to get back they can’t wait for they just like the normal we’ve been gone all summer can’t wait to get back to school feeling,” said Sarah Fray, therapist with St. Bernards Counseling Center. “But there’s going to be other kids they’re going to have a hard time.”

Fray said every child is different but it is not uncommon if parents notice signs of anxiety in the next couple of weeks.

The pandemic is unpredictable, which can cause problems for young children. The instability of it alls adds anxiety, Fray said.

“Experience worry for their loved ones or themselves their school and I think they’re also more vulnerable to because the circumstances are ever-changing,” said Fray.

Fray said parents can help ease the transition back into the classroom by reminding them of the rules at school and the fun activities that usually happen.

“Kids take their emotional cues from parents or other adults in their lives,” said Fray. “So, I think you know as a teacher or parent or adult just in a child’s life need to remember like how you’re reacting.”

Acknowledging those anxious feelings and talking through them can help before they walk into the classroom, Fray said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.