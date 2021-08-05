Energy Alert
Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life

Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jennifer Aniston says she’s basically been cutting unvaccinated people out of her life.

The actress told In Style she’s been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against COVID-19.

She admits that policy has resulted in losing a few people in her weekly routine who either did not get vaccinated or wouldn’t say whether they had.

The “Friends” star didn’t specify if she was talking about friends or people who work for her.

Aniston says she watches a lot of news in real life and there are many people who “just don’t listen to the facts.”

She currently portrays a character who works as a news host on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

