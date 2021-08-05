Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed after truck collides with tree

A White County man died Wednesday when his truck collided with a large tree.
A White County man died Wednesday when his truck collided with a large tree.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died Wednesday when his truck collided with a large tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 4 on West Booth Road near State Highway 13.

Israel Meza, 52, of Searcy was eastbound when his 2000 International Harvester drove off the right side of the roadway near a deep ditch.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the front passenger side and top cab area then collided with a large tree.

Meza was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The suit will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday morning. KATV reported that an...
Report: Little Rock School Board to file suit over mask mandate ban
McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
Marion schools superintendent calls for change to Arkansas mask ban

Latest News

Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
The suit will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday morning. KATV reported that an...
Report: Little Rock School Board to file suit over mask mandate ban
Two teens in custody after 3-year-old shot in West Memphis; third suspect sought
Two teens in custody after 3-year-old shot in West Memphis; third suspect sought