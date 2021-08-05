Man killed after truck collides with tree

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man died Wednesday when his truck collided with a large tree.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 4 on West Booth Road near State Highway 13.

Israel Meza, 52, of Searcy was eastbound when his 2000 International Harvester drove off the right side of the roadway near a deep ditch.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the front passenger side and top cab area then collided with a large tree.

Meza was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:07 a.m.

