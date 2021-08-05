Energy Alert
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62

Bobby Eaton
Bobby Eaton(Memphis Wrestling News)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis wrestler and legend Bobby Eaton died Wednesday at the age of 62, according to Memphis Wrestling News.

The media outlet says Eaton began wrestling for National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Mid America in 1976 and later moved to CWA in 1980. He then left Memphis to become a member of The Midnight Express.

Eaton is survived by his three children Dustin, Dylan and Taryn.

Memphis Wrestling News says his wife, Donna Dundee, died on June 26, 2021.

Eaton’s death comes just over a month after the death of his wife and 10 days before his 63rd birthday.

