Olympic silver medalist Kayle Browning welcomed home from Tokyo

GREENBRIER, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Arkansas native Olympic silver medalist trap shooter Kayle Browning was celebrated Wednesday in Greenbrier at a welcome home ceremony.

According to KARK, “Kayle Browning, Red, White and Blue Day,” was celebrated in Greenbrier by the city of Wooster, Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker, and the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce.

A Wooster native, Browning hit 19 straight shots after missing three of four shots but missed two more before hitting 14 of her last 15.

The Arkansas State Senate is also scheduled to take up a resolution Thursday, honoring Browning for her work in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.