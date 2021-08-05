Energy Alert
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 623 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, making it the highest daily case increase since January.

The health department says there are now 4,758 active cases in Shelby County and over 107,000 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The countywide death toll is at 1,738.

During last week’s joint COVID-19 task force briefing, health officials confirmed the majority of the latest cases are that of the Delta variant, a highly transmissible strain that’s causing virus numbers to increase across the nation.

And with the uptick in cases comes the uptick in the county’s weekly positivity rate. Last week, the health department reported a 14.6% positivity rate, not far off from the highest rate reported back in January at 17.8%.

During the joint task force briefing Thursday, Shelby County Health Officer Bruce Randolph said the average test positivity rate is approximately 18%.

SCHD is expected to announce a new rate Friday morning.

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - July 30
Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - July 30(SCHD)

As the variant continues to spread, local and state officials are urging vaccinations for anyone who is eligible.

Below is health department data on vaccinations in the area:

  • 421,782 total people vaccinated
    • 82,613 people partially vaccinated
    • 339,169 people fully vaccinated
  • 747,467 vaccinations administered
  • 10,572 vaccinations reported within last seven days

Shelby County hopes to get 700,000 people vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

