Report: A-State picked to oversee plan to help students impacted by COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A program to help students with afterschool, summer, and extended year learning could provide up to $25 million in help to students, officials said this week.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the state’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education picked Arkansas State University and the Arkansas Out of School Network for the project.

The plan calls for both to oversee the American Rescue Plan funding for K-12 students.

Officials said the funding, which goes until Dec. 30, 2024, will go toward academic support, skill-building, social-emotional learning, and workforce development for the students Talk Business & Politics reported.

