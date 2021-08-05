Report: Little Rock School Board to file suit over mask mandate ban

Energy Alert
The suit will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday morning. KATV reported that an attorney for the district said the Marion School District is expected to be a part of the suit.(WTOC)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Little Rock School Board voted Wednesday evening to file a lawsuit against the state of Arkansas over the state’s mask mandate ban, according to content partner KATV.

The suit will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday morning. KATV reported that an attorney for the district said the Marion School District is likely to be a part of the suit.

On Wednesday, lawmakers began a special session in Little Rock to discuss masks in schools.

A case challenging the mask mandate is expected to be heard by a circuit judge in Little Rock on Friday, with the judge possibly hearing the LRSD case as well at that time, KATV reported.

If a temporary restraining order were granted in the case, a ban on mask mandates could be stopped for at least two weeks and a preliminary injunction would have to be granted by a judge to stop the ban until a trial could be heard.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

