Sheriff’s office investigating cemetery thefts

A Northeast Arkansas sheriff’s office is on the lookout for graverobbers.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas sheriff’s office is on the lookout for graverobbers.

Unlike those who dig up cemetery plots and steal from corpses, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office says these crooks are swiping flower arrangements and mementos from monuments.

According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office has received numerous reports of thefts in the last few weeks at various cemeteries.

One person reported they placed a saddle of flowers on their parents’ headstone on Mother’s Day. The following weekend, it was gone.

Several others reported items stolen from their family members’ headstones.

Anyone with information on this graveyard pilferage should contact the sheriff’s office at 238-5700.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

