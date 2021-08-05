Energy Alert
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cobbler Peaches

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for summer. Chef Nicole shares the recipe.

  • 2 large or 3 medium ripe firm peaches, halved and pitted
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • 2-3 tablespoons chopped pecans
  • ¼ cup oats, quick cooking or regular
  • 2 tablespoons chilled diced butter
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving
  • Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Butter a baking dish that is big enough to hold your peaches and set aside.
  • Using a melon baller, scoop out and discard the red flesh from the center of each peach, create a cavity large enough to hold streusel but leave enough flesh to give the peach stability. Place peaches cut side up in your baking dish.
  • In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine flour, sugars, cinnamon, salt, pecans, and oats. Add in diced butter and mix on low until the mixture is crumbly and the butter is pea sized or smaller.
  • Fill the center of each peach with the streusel mixture. Bake peaches for 35-45 minutes, until the topping is lightly browned and the peaches have softened but are still holding their shape.
  • Allow to cool slightly. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

