Tax holiday weekend in Arkansas begins Saturday

(KOSA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual sales tax holiday in Arkansas starts this weekend.

The holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, items included in the tax exemption include:

  • clothing less than $100 per item
  • clothing accessory or equipment less than $50 per item
  • Electronic devices commonly used by a student in a course of study
  • School supplies.

For a full list of tax-exempt items in Arkansas, visit this link.

Also, while you are out buying items, you can help children in Region 8 by helping Stuff the Bus; the program serves over 20 school districts in 8 Northeast Arkansas counties.

For a location nearest you, visit this story.

