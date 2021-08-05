Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

“I will continue to call special session after special session,” Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
The suit will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Thursday morning. KATV reported that an...
Report: Little Rock School Board to file suit over mask mandate ban
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center