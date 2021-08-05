TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash in Paragould.

According to Public Information Officer Brad Snyder with Paragould police, the call came in about a rollover crash with two vehicles at 5:23 p.m. at Highway 49 and the Highway 412 Bypass.

No details are available on injuries.

Snyder said the Arkansas Department of Transportation has been notified, and the bypass will be closed for a time.

