TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass

(WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash in Paragould.

According to Public Information Officer Brad Snyder with Paragould police, the call came in about a rollover crash with two vehicles at 5:23 p.m. at Highway 49 and the Highway 412 Bypass.

No details are available on injuries.

Snyder said the Arkansas Department of Transportation has been notified, and the bypass will be closed for a time.

Region 8 News will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

