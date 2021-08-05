TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a rollover crash in Paragould.
According to Public Information Officer Brad Snyder with Paragould police, the call came in about a rollover crash with two vehicles at 5:23 p.m. at Highway 49 and the Highway 412 Bypass.
No details are available on injuries.
Snyder said the Arkansas Department of Transportation has been notified, and the bypass will be closed for a time.
Region 8 News will keep you updated on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.