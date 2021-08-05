Energy Alert
West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl

11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family in West Memphis is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin that died from COVID-19.

According to a post from the City of West Memphis, Jordyn’s symptoms worsened over just a few hours and she died on Monday.

A candlelight vigil will be held in her honor on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Jackson-Wonder Elementary where she attended school.

There is also a gofundme page that was started by Jordyn’s aunt to assist Jordyn’s family with the funeral costs.

