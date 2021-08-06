Energy Alert
2021 Arkansas State football single-game tickets now on sale

By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Friday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the Red Wolves’ 2021 football season, which kicks off Sept. 4 with a 6:00 p.m. contest against Central Arkansas at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Both single-game and season tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.

“Season tickets offer the best value for those interested in attending multiple games and are the best way to support A-State Athletics and create a strong home-field advantage at Centennial Bank Stadium,” said Arkansas State Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development Wes England.

The Red Wolves have strung together 16 consecutive years (2005-20) with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium.  They are now 71-19 (.789 winning percentage) when playing at home since the 2005 season.

Single-game tickets for A-State’s outings against Central Arkansas (Sept. 4), Memphis (Sept. 11) and Appalachian State (Nov. 6) can be purchased between $18 in the upper east section to $90 for chair backs located on the west side of the stadium.

A-State’s home schedule also features contests against Coastal Carolina (Oct. 7), Louisiana (Oct. 21) and Texas State (Nov. 27), and those single-game tickets range from $15-$70.  Group discounts are available for all six home games as well.

Season tickets start as low as $80 and have 10 different price-points based on location.  Additional information about season tickets may be obtained by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

