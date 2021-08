TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour continues.

Trumann won 6 games in 2020, including a home victory over Heber Springs in the state playoffs. The Wildcats are in Year 2 under head coach Randy Phillips. They look to take another step in the competitive 4A-3.

Trumann kicks off the season September 3rd at Harrisburg.

