Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

American Steveson wins wrestling gold

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic during their men's freestyle 125kg wrestling final match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Gable Steveson has defeated Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili 10-8 to claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle125-kilogram class.

Georgia challenged the final points, to no avail. Steveson, as is customary after his biggest wins, celebrated with a backflip.

Steveson outscored his opponents 23-0 in the first three rounds. He rolled past 2016 Olympic gold medalist Taha Akgul 8-0 in the quarterfinals.

Petriashvili, the No. 1 seed, is a three-time world champion who was an Olympic bronze medalist in the class in 2016. He led Steveson 8-5 in the final minute, but couldn’t handle the 21-year-old’s quickness late.

Akgul defeated Mongolia’s Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur 5-0 in a bronze medal match.

Iran’s Amir Dare defeated China’s Zhiwei Deng 5-0 in the other bronze medal match.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban
11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl who died from COVID-19
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 140 districts across the...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

A-State looks for help in naming new college
A-State looks for help in naming new college
Officer resigns amid investigation
Officer resigns amid investigation
84-year-old prays in courtroom
84-year-old prays in courtroom
Dueling auctioneers come together
Dueling auctioneers come together
Sheriff's deputies to detonate pipe bombs
Sheriff's deputies to detonate pipe bombs