Arkansas State football kicks off 2021 fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday marked a milestone across college football. Countless schools kicked off fall camp including Arkansas State.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves got after it on the grass practice fields for over two hours. Friday was our first glimpse at several A-State newcomers including James Blackman. He’s top 15 in Florida State history in touchdown passes, passing yards, and total offense. Blackman transferred to A-State in January, should be a competitive race between James and incumbent Layne Hatcher for QB1.

Arkansas State will continue fall camp Saturday at 2:30pm. The Red Wolves are scheduled to have scrimmages on August 14th and August 21st. A-State kicks off the season September 4th at home vs. UCA. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN3. The Red Wolves announced Friday that single-game tickets are available, you can check out more information here.

