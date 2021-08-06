Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State football kicks off 2021 fall camp

The Red Wolves kicked off 2021 fall camp Friday afternoon.
The Red Wolves kicked off 2021 fall camp Friday afternoon.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday marked a milestone across college football. Countless schools kicked off fall camp including Arkansas State.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves got after it on the grass practice fields for over two hours. Friday was our first glimpse at several A-State newcomers including James Blackman. He’s top 15 in Florida State history in touchdown passes, passing yards, and total offense. Blackman transferred to A-State in January, should be a competitive race between James and incumbent Layne Hatcher for QB1.

Arkansas State will continue fall camp Saturday at 2:30pm. The Red Wolves are scheduled to have scrimmages on August 14th and August 21st. A-State kicks off the season September 4th at home vs. UCA. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN3. The Red Wolves announced Friday that single-game tickets are available, you can check out more information here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found 31-year-old Daniel Smith of Forrest City...
Three in custody following fatal gunfight
Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban
11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl who died from COVID-19

Latest News

Arkansas State WR enters sophomore season
Arkansas State football kicks off 2021 fall camp
Arkansas State LB
Red Wolves Raw: Caleb Bonner & Ivory Scott after 8/6/21 practice
2021 Arkansas State football single-game tickets now on sale
Layne Hatcher had 4 passing touchdowns Thursday night as Arkansas State beat Georgia State 59-52.
Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher lands on Manning Award & CFPA National Performer of the Year watch lists