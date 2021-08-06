Aug. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Aug. 6. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some isolated pockets of rain are possible on an otherwise partly cloudy and warm Friday.

It’ll be our last day in the 80s for a while as a strong ridge of high pressure emerges over Region 8.

This feature will be responsible for skyrocketing temperatures by early next week.

It’ll surely start to feel like summer with daily highs in the mid-90s.

High humidity will create dangerous heat index values near 105°F.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

While temperatures have been mild over the last few days, they will soon begin to creep back up, and that has some Region 8 parents concerned about their kids who play outside.

With school set to begin in the coming days, parents have some big decisions to make as the COVID-19 numbers ramp up.

The nationwide shortage of truck drivers is luring more women to drive big rigs.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.