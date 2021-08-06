Counselor shares way to cope with grief and death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the U.S., over 100,000 kids have lost a parent from COVID-19. This has taken a toll on their mental health.

Worldwide, over one million kids have lost at least one parent, and over 400,000 have lost a grandparent. Amy Flaherty with True Hope Counseling shares ways to cope.

“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cocoon of that safety of things are going to keep going. Allow the child to have a lot of room to have lots of big feelings,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty says with kids, their behavior may change. It may come out in anger, acting out in school, or having a meltdown. She says to remember that behavior isn’t directed toward you.

She adds there’s no right way to cope. The number one thing for kids and adults can do is find support rather that be through a church, support group, or seeking professional help.

