Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Counselor shares way to cope with grief and death

“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cacoon of that safety of...
“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cacoon of that safety of things are going to keep going. Allow the child to have a lot of room to have lots of big feelings,” said Flaherty.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the U.S., over 100,000 kids have lost a parent from COVID-19. This has taken a toll on their mental health.

Worldwide, over one million kids have lost at least one parent, and over 400,000 have lost a grandparent. Amy Flaherty with True Hope Counseling shares ways to cope.

“Routine and to allow the child to really feel the security of that cocoon of that safety of things are going to keep going. Allow the child to have a lot of room to have lots of big feelings,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty says with kids, their behavior may change. It may come out in anger, acting out in school, or having a meltdown. She says to remember that behavior isn’t directed toward you.

She adds there’s no right way to cope. The number one thing for kids and adults can do is find support rather that be through a church, support group, or seeking professional help.

For more ways to cope, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
Geanee Pike_Washington County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested after mother found wrapped in newspaper, mummified
Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee takes no action on mask bill, sponsor to amend it
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Collier said that after Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero spoke last week about the...
Report: Mother takes child out of daycare due to Delta variant concerns
Authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Wynne, according to Cross County...
Authorities investigating shooting in Wynne
Back to school is just around the corner, and a family is left with a tough decision. A mom is...
Student concerned about going back to school with health problems
School district provides free supplies for students