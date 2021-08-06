Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,094 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,094 new cases and 8 new deaths on August 6.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 358,149.

So far, 7,621 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,032,928 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks Paragould 412 Bypass
The lawsuit filed Thursday by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the second the...
Schools sue and mayor defies Arkansas mask mandate ban
11-year-old Jordyn Franklin dies from COVID-19
West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl who died from COVID-19
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday that 140 districts across the...
ACHI releases school district-level COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard
Back the Blue banquet for law enforcement
Back the Blue banquet for law enforcement
Mission Outreach remodels
Mission Outreach remodels
Ravenden House Fire
Ravenden House Fire
Law official helps elderly man
Law official helps elderly man