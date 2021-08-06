Energy Alert
Former Shelby Co. assistant DA, Memphis attorney among 9 indicted in year-long investigation

Memphis District Attorney's office
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has indicted nine people, including former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, after a year-long investigation

TBI says they began investigating the improper use of confidential information by someone in the office in June 2020.

Throughout the investigation, TBI says Adams was one of nine people responsible for an elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis police reports.

  • Glenda Adams is charged with bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of a computer act over $10,000.
  • Egypt Berry is charged with two counts of bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of a computer act over $10,000.
  • Latausha Blair is charged with violation of a computer act over $10,000.
  • Renatta Dillard is charged with violation of a computer act over $10,000.
  • Roderick Harvey is charged with bribery of a public servant and violation of a computer act over $10,000.
  • Marcus Lewis is charged with bribery of a public servant
  • Aaron Neglia charged bribery of a public servant and violation of a computer act over $10,000.
  • Martin Nolan is charged with bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of computer act over $10,000
  • Mustafa Sajid is charged with bribery of a public servant

TBI says that there are more indictments expected in this ongoing case.

District Attorney Amy Weirich released a statement Friday after the indictments were announced.

“When I first learned that one of our prosecutors might be engaged in conduct that was potentially criminal, I asked the TBI to begin an investigation and I recused this office. I terminated Ms. Adams in October. I am thankful to the TBI and Gen. Dunaway for the work they have done so far on this case. I am also grateful to those who brought this issue to the attention of law enforcement. Representing the citizens of Shelby County is an incredible privilege and honor for all of us here. I will not tolerate the abuse of that privilege and honor.”

