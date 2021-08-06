More Heat Building

We’ll be dealing with heat and humidity until further notice as high pressure moves back in. You’ll start to feel the humidity again through the week. This will make the mid-90s feel like 100-105°F all week. Heat indices may go over 105°F a few days resulting in heat advisories. No chances of widespread rainfall, but just typical isolated pop-up showers and downpours each day. A front will try to slide in late next week bringing a slightly better chance of rain.

